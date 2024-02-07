‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Arianne Zucker Sues Company Behind Show For Sexual Harassment, Court Docs Show: REPORT

“Days of Our Lives” star, Arianne Zucker, sued Corday Production Inc., executive producer Ken Corday and former executive producer Albert Alarr, alleging sexual harassment, court documents said, TMZ reported.

Zucker alleged she was subjected to nonconsensual sexual touching and was forced to contend with harassing comments when Alarr was employed by the company, court documents read, according to TMZ. She reportedly claimed she was among several other female victims who were allegedly subjected to Alarr’s unwelcome advances. Zucker claimed Alarr would allegedly pull her close to his chest and allegedly make sexually suggestive moaning sounds, the outlet reported. Alarr would also allegedly make suggestive remarks when she was filming sex scenes on the show, according to the outlet.

Her lawsuit alleged harassment, discrimination, retaliation, negligent hiring and supervision and wrongful termination as well as other claims, the documents revealed, TMZ reported. She was reportedly also pursuing unnamed damages.

The court filing by Zucker claimed Alarr allegedly watched the sex scenes unfold on the set and would allegedly tell her male costars he would “love to switch positions” with them, the documents said, according to TMZ. She reportedly alleged he emphasized that he particularly enjoyed the aggressive sex scenes she was involved in.

Zucker claimed she was not the only one allegedly targeted by Alarr, and said his behavior was allegedly well known to other producers connected to the show, the documents said, according to TMZ. She reportedly claimed other women allegedly came forward with similar complaints over the span of several years, but alleged the company didn’t take action against him.

The famous actress claimed she spoke to Sony, the co-producer of the show, and went as far as discussing her allegations with their human resources department between March 2023 and June 2023, the documents read, TMZ reported. However, she reportedly pointed out Alarr was permitted to continue in his position during that time, which she stated made her feel “violated and intimidated” given the alleged nature of their exchange.

She claimed Alarr was only fired when allegations against him were made public and said she believed the action was primarily taken to “save face,” the documents stated, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Four NHL Players Charged In 2018 Sexual Assault Case)

Zucker alleged Corday Productions failed to negotiate her contract and simply gave her a “take it or leave it” offer, the court documents added, TMZ reported. Her contract reportedly expired in January and she has since been left without employment.