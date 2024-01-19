Sports

CBS Sports Host Katie Mox Says All Her Underwear And Bras Were Stolen From Checked Bag

Julianna Frieman Contributor
CBS Sports Katie Mox said all of her underwear and bras were stolen from her bag after being checked at an airport.

Katie Mox, who hosts the network’s “Pick Six” podcast, revealed on Twitter she opened her inspected luggage following a Delta flight to find “that someone had gone through [her] checked bag and [had] stolen all of [her] undergarments.”

“This is gonna sound insane. I just got to my hotel room. I was unpacking my bag. I noticed that it had been opened because I have this compartment that I know I zipped closed, and it was open,” Mox said.

Mox explained that when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) inspects luggage, they add “a little piece of paper” called a “Notice of Baggage Inspection” that signifies an employee checked the bag’s contents while the traveler was not present. (RELATED ‘It’s Outrageous’: Nonbinary Ex-Biden Official Stole Luggage On A Taxpayer-Funded Trip)

“Everything seems to be fine, and then I go to where my underwear and bras are and those are fucking missing,” Mox said. “Somebody came into my bag and stole my undergarments!”

Mox said she filed a claim with the airline in an update on Instagram one hour after the initial announcement. Mox implied she purchased new undergarments after posting a picture Friday morning of a shopping bag with the caption, “Secured the Walmart bag.”

