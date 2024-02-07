The Internet Freaks Out Over An Image Of Lana Del Rey Holding Gun Appears Online

The internet is exploding after Lana Del Rey posted an image of herself holding a gun on Thursday.

The famous singer shared a series of photos from Sunday’s Grammy night to her Instagram, but fans found the gun photo especially troubling after failed to take home any awards.

The mirror showed Del Rey — whose real name is Elizabeth Grant — standing in what appears to be a disordered hotel room, with clothes strewn everywhere. The singer herself sported a white dress with a big bow tied at the top, a casual pony tail and a handgun at her side.

The black semi-automatic pistol was juxtaposed against her pure white dress in the chilling post, which also included an image of the lineup for 2024’s Coachella festival, where Lana is headlining the first day.

Del Rey’s fans were quick to fire off comments on social media. Many of them noted the star’s failure to take home the hardware on Sunday, despite her 11 Grammy nominations. Others called out the very awkward, aggressive way that Taylor Swift dragged her to the stage when Swift won Album of the Year for her opus “Midnights,” which features Lana on one of its tracks.

Del Rey was nominated in the same category for her album “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” making it an even more bizarre moment that she was invited to share in Swift’s glory.

(Lana later posted several photos and videos from the Grammys, including the clip of Taylor leading her to the stage set to Del Rey’s song “Summertime Sadness” and a short video of the two stars standing together with their collaboration “Snow on the Beach” playing in the background.)

Could these be factors behind the star’s haunting gun photo? The internet seems to think so.

“Oh the grammys made her MAD,” one person wrote.

“go get your grammy back,” wrote another.

Another internet user wrote, “Tell the academy it’s a promise not a threat,” and someone else said, “oh she’s ready to kill.”

A fan wrote in with some encouraging words for the star, telling her that “the grammys don’t dictate artistry. you’re the winner to me. you’ve cemented yourself as a legendary artist who has influenced many,” followed by “i hope you’re okay, sending you love.”

🚨| Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey before the 2024 GRAMMYs! “Lana you good?”

Another troubling video surfaced on social media shortly after the original gun selfie was posted.

The second video showed Swift and Del Rey making their way toward a vehicle while surrounded by paparazzi. Swift shouted “Lana, you good?” and Del Rey could be heard softly saying, “No.”