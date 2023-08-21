Lana Del Rey Announces US Tour

Lana Del Rey announced Monday she will be hitting the road this fall with a 10-date tour that spans across the U.S.

The tour is being produced by Live Nation and takes place during the months of September and October, according to Variety. Del Rey released her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” in March. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the American leg of her tour beginning on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Live Nation’s website contains a list of dates and venues for fans to see.

Del Rey’s mini-tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tennessee, and will make stops in Dallas and in Austin, Texas, as well as in Huntsville, Alabama, and West Palm Beach, Florida, to name a few of the top hot spots. The famous singer is slated to close the tour with a finale concert in Charleston, West Virginia, on Oct. 5, according to Variety.

Other stops include Tampa, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Brandon, Mississippi, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The majority of the stops are outdoor shed venues.

There have been no opening act announcements made as of yet.

Del Rey has been active on the festival scene in the summer of 2023, with performances at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury. She also headlined two big shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City, according to Stereogum. Del Rey will be headlining the All Things Go Festival in Columbia immediately after her American tour stops.