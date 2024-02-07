‘WHAT THE HELL IS METH!?’: Bret Easton Ellis’ Social Media Page Posts Unhinged Rant In Apparent Hijack

Someone seems to have hijacked Bret Easton Ellis’ Twitter page and they’re sending a flurry of unhinged messages to his 546,500 followers.

There’s no apparent correlation between any of the bizarre texts that were fired off within moments of one another, but the person posting to social media has claimed to be Bret’s brother, Todd. The posts include a variety of topics and call out a number of celebrities.

“I’M NEVER THROWING AWAY THE INTERNET. HOW ELSE WOULD I TELL YOU HOW MUCH I FUCKING HATE YOU,” read one of the posts.

The series of odd messages included a post that read, “i will never forget my first 37 and i’ll enjoy every million year thereafter but things will change to my liking everytime. Like Britney? That fag hag faggot. I fucking Hate Britney Spears. WHY DOES SHE TWIRL@?!”

The person also wrote, “to call Hollywood a lie, thus far, would be the understatement. Just. The understatement. Bye.”

The “bye” was meaningless, as the mad-messaging continued.

“If you think calling me a drug addict is going to work tell that to my lawyer (that’s me) and my therapist. a good guy that you don’t even need to know about. BYE! Sayonara. Tuxedo Mask is cooler than any pop star in my lifetime. so fuck all of you. Every last one of you,” the apparent hacker wrote.

Other messages posted to Ellis’ Twitter account included, “My prostitute 37 year old boyfriend single handedly destroyed GOOGLE. Think about that next time you tell a kid he can’t be a pop star faggot,” and another that read, “WHAT THE HELL IS METH!?!”

Not even Taylor Swift was safe from the conversation.

The apparent hacker posted a note saying, “you would think i would hate taylor swift. but i actually am just like her. not even lying. JUST LIKE HER. and I AM SO GLAD SHE MADE 14100 billion of you fools and you still pay her.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Appears Unhinged As She Flashes The Camera From Bed)

The author of the colorful messages remains unconfirmed, but the wild messaging continues to populate Ellis’ account.