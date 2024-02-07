NFL Stars Offered Free Sex At Las Vegas Brothel

Sex workers at the Chicken Ranch Brothel in Las Vegas are offering free sex for all the players on the team that wins the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Alice Little and Addison Gray from the Nevada brothel said the NFL stars from the winning team will have access to a “no-holds-barred orgiastic blowout” at their 40-acre property, according to TMZ. The athletes are welcome to access unrestricted sexual services, and the ladies said “nothing is off limits.” The sexual indulgence is free and includes free limo service, access to the bar, a swimming pool, sex specialty areas and VIP Bungalows, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia MB (@lady_lulu_444)

“We’re going to treat the Big Game winners like the gridiron gods they are,” Little said, as she offered some sexual pleasure to either the San Franciso 49ers, or the Kansas City Chiefs.

The free “sextravaganza” offer won’t leave anyone out. Wives and girlfriends are also invited to join in the fun. “If any player would like to invite his wife or girlfriend, many of our ladies specialize in threesomes, orgies and swinger sessions,” Gray said, according to TMZ.

Gray made sure to mention that everyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AG Gregoroff (@ag.gregoroff)

“All guests, male and female, are welcome to participate,” she said.

“It’s only right that we play our part and express our sincere appreciation to this year’s champions for their invaluable contribution to our industry,” she said.(RELATED: Las Vegas Sex Workers Offer Free Services To F1 Drivers Ahead Of Race Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Rose’ (@kylierose_30)

Will Paccione, COO of the Chicken Ranch, Brothel, said he’s anticipating “a sizable uptick” in business over the Super Bowl weekend, whether the winning team decides to take the ladies up on their offer or not, and noted the NFL stars aren’t the only ones hitting the gym to make sure they’re in top form for the big event.