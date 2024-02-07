REPORT: 49ers’ Trent Williams Facing Lawsuit Because His 9 Dogs Allegedly Destroyed Mansion With Feces And Rotten Food

Well damn, Trent…

Trent Williams, a left tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, and his nine (yes, NINE!) dogs allegedly destroyed a rented mansion (worth a whopping $8 million) in Northern California back in 2022.

Fast forward two years later here in 2024, and Williams (not the dogs, just Williams) is now reportedly being sued for it. (RELATED: ‘I Consider Rivalries Close Games’: 49ers’ Deebo Samuel Nixes Idea That Eagles Are Rivals)

Williams — who gets his flowers being in the top-three when it comes to his position — is in a legal battle against his ex-landlord, Amir Rosenbaum, following the 35-year-old allegedly (and grossly) leaving bags of rotten dog food, and even more disgustingly, dog feces (yes, dog sh*t) around the … what I’m assuming … once-fly mansion while staying there.

He was reportedly staying at the Santa Clara mansion after being traded from the Washington Redskins to the 49ers.

The Daily Mail reports that the landlord is demanding around $400,000 — $340,000 in damages and $50,000 in interest fees.

EXC: Superbowl-bound 49er Trent Williams is sued for letting his NINE dogs ‘trash’ $8 million California mansion, leaving it covered in faeces and urine https://t.co/xuqpYU4iKG via @MailSport — James Franey (@jamesfraney) February 7, 2024

I don’t know if this is true or not, but in Trent’s defense, I have a hard time seeing a millionaire athlete do some ish like this. Like, just trash a mansion? But at the same time, maybe I can see it with the size of athletes’ egos?

But even if it was the latter, you couldn’t just afford somebody to clean everything up, pimp?

Who knows, but all of this alleged nonsense is absolutely disgusting. Ew.