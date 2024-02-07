Sofia Vergara Says She Keeps A Nude Photo Of Herself In Her Own Closet

Sofia Vergara has a lot of interesting things in her huge walk-in closet, but one of the most interesting happens to be a nude photo — of herself.

Vergara shared the intimate detail during a tour of her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest in a tour posted on YouTube, just in time for her March cover story. While giving fans a tour of her luxurious closet, she introduced a very special item. A black and white nude, boudoir-style photograph of herself sat framed on a large, marble-topped center island, smack dab in the middle of the room.

“All this stuff on the counter is very special for me,” Vergara said in the video. She showcased a framed family photo of her late brother and late cousin and explained how treasured it was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Without missing a beat, Vergara continued by picking up the framed, nude photo and declared the significance of her prized possession.

The “Modern Family” actress cradled the photograph in her hands and looked right into the camera as it zoomed in on the nude shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

“And then this picture, it was when I was young and fresh,” Vergara told fans.

The “Griselda” star made no secret of the fact that her enormous walk-in closet was one of her favorite spaces.

Endless walls filled with clothing, shoes, and purses were organized by color in perfect symmetry inside the perfectly organized space, the video showed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

“And this is where I actually, really live — in my closet,” Vergara declared. (RELATED: ‘They Were My Passport To The World’: Sofia Vergara Credits Her Boobs For Launching Her Career)

“This is where I spend most of my time. This is like a — a girl’s, girl’s dream,” she added.