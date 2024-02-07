Toyota Refused To Hop On The Electric Vehicle Bandwagon, And It Paid Off Big Time

Toyota said Tuesday the company will see an annual profit of $30 billion at the end of the fiscal year in March, and it’s probably down to one big decision.

The Japanese car giant suggested that its decision to avoid going fully electric within its fleet of vehicles, and instead emphasize hybrid machines, is likely why it’ll end the fiscal year on such a high, according to Axios. Shares in Toyota rose nearly 50% in the last 12 months, while electric vehicle manufacturers struggle to deal with the fact that no one wants their stupid cars.

Ford was forced to cut the price of the electric version of its iconic F-150 pickup truck by around $10,000 because no one wanted to buy them. Models were piling up at dealerships, despite the lower-cost, because common sense consumers know that electric vehicles (a) don’t really help the planet as they are still fueled by electricity from traditional power plants, and (b) are often junked over the most minor of damages.

So much for EV’s being “the future”https://t.co/FBpboGHvJr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2023

Consumer sentiment toward electric vehicles continues to plummet as videos go viral online of cars lining up for charging stations that often take hours to “refuel” a vehicle for even the shortest of trips. (RELATED: Automakers Are Expanding Production Of Unsellable Electric Vehicles Because Daddy Government Will Bail Them Out)

General Motors reported a $1.7 billion loss in January thanks to a seriously slowing down in interest in electric vehicles by the general public. So, Toyota clearly made the right call by avoiding these stupid cars, and sticking with vehicles that do what they’re supposed to: get you where you need to be on time.