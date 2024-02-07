Video Shows Allegedly Drunken Man Strolling Naked At Fort Lauderdale Airport

Police arrested a man who was seen strolling around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport naked Monday, NBC Miami reported.

Martin Evtimov, 36, apparently entered the airport completely unclothed, according to NBC Miami. Eyewitnesses and security cameras captured Evtimov as he walked through the airport, undeterred by the bewildered gazes of travelers and staff alike. He managed to slip past a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, escalating the situation from a mere spectacle to a significant security concern.

HE DID WHAT?!: A naked man was taken into custody by BSO deputies Monday after they said he was caught on camera parading around Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport without a stitch of clothing on. https://t.co/Ad7cq2uC4e pic.twitter.com/mFN7RKO3my — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 6, 2024

The situation intensified when law enforcement, along with TSA personnel, intervened to stop him. Despite initial resistance from Evtimov, officers were able to subdue and arrest him, NBC Miami reported.

Evtimov now faces a slew of charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and indecent exposure. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health assessment. Furthermore, the court mandated that Evtimov abstain from alcohol and barred him from returning to the airport. (RELATED: Trans Woman ‘Not Guilty’ Of Indecent Exposure Charges After Using Women’s Locker Room, Court Rules)

He appeared in court Tuesday and his bond was set at $3,500. “I do find probable cause on all counts,” the judge said, according to WSVN. “I’m giving no return to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.”

Evtimov attempted to address the judge during his hearing, however, the judge reportedly refused to let him talk.

“No, sir. I’m not going to allow you to make any statements on the record right now,” the judge said, WSVN reported.