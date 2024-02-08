Editorial

Cristobal Del Solar Shoots Mesmerizing 57 At Korn Ferry Tour Event, Breaks Record For The Lowest PGA Score Ever

Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Be introduced to this instant legend — Cristobal Del Solar.

If you look at Cristobal Del Solar‘s scorecard Thursday, you’ll see a load of circles. That’s because my man shot a mesmerizing 57 at the Astara Golf Championship during the first round. The Korn Ferry Tour tournament is being held at the Country Club de Bogota in Colombia. (RELATED: LIV Golf’s Season Opener In Mexico Sent Into Outright Chaos As Several Players Suffer Potential Food Poisoning: REPORT)

The 57 Del Solar scored is the lowest tally ever for an event sanctioned by the PGA, eclipsing the scores of 58 that Jim Furyk scored at the 2016 Travelers, and that Stephan Jaeger pulled off at the Ellie Mae Classic (Korn Ferry) in the same year.

In his first hole of the day, Del Solar put up a birdie, setting up a historical day starting two-under through four. In the next nine holes, Del Solar was absolutely blazing, going nine-under — his stretch featured four birdies and two eagles. Putting up zero bogeys, Del Solar only had three fours, incredibly carding for the 57 with three consecutive pars at the end of the round.

Put him with the big dog. Give him a Nike and Heinz sponsorship — hook this man up … do you realize how hard it is to score a 57?! IT’S NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE!

And the best part, the guy lives in Florida! Oh, the glory is real!