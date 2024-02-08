Cristobal Del Solar Shoots Mesmerizing 57 At Korn Ferry Tour Event, Breaks Record For The Lowest PGA Score Ever

Be introduced to this instant legend — Cristobal Del Solar.

If you look at Cristobal Del Solar‘s scorecard Thursday, you’ll see a load of circles. That’s because my man shot a mesmerizing 57 at the Astara Golf Championship during the first round. The Korn Ferry Tour tournament is being held at the Country Club de Bogota in Colombia. (RELATED: LIV Golf’s Season Opener In Mexico Sent Into Outright Chaos As Several Players Suffer Potential Food Poisoning: REPORT)

The 57 Del Solar scored is the lowest tally ever for an event sanctioned by the PGA, eclipsing the scores of 58 that Jim Furyk scored at the 2016 Travelers, and that Stephan Jaeger pulled off at the Ellie Mae Classic (Korn Ferry) in the same year.

In his first hole of the day, Del Solar put up a birdie, setting up a historical day starting two-under through four. In the next nine holes, Del Solar was absolutely blazing, going nine-under — his stretch featured four birdies and two eagles. Putting up zero bogeys, Del Solar only had three fours, incredibly carding for the 57 with three consecutive pars at the end of the round.

🚨There is now a Mr. 5️⃣7️⃣ and he lives on the Korn Ferry Tour!!!🚨 Cristobal Del Solar has recorded the lowest score ever in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YBMitaNep2 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 8, 2024

Put him with the big dog. Give him a Nike and Heinz sponsorship — hook this man up … do you realize how hard it is to score a 57?! IT’S NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE!

And the best part, the guy lives in Florida! Oh, the glory is real!