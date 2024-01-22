Women’s Golf Tour Responds With Common Sense, Human Decency And Protection Of Female Sports After Transgender Win

We need a round of applause for this!

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson “won” a recent NXXT Women’s Pro Tour event, increasing their likelihood that they will become the first trans golfer in history to participate in the LPGA Tour.

However, there’s been an incredible amount of backlash against Davidson, and props to the tour, they responded with each common sense, human decency and protection of female sports, which could mean that Davidson is toast — absolutely fantastic.

A biological male, Davidson was “victorious” Jan. 17 in the NXXT Women’s Classic, putting them at the top in the points standings. And it’s an even bigger deal when you realize that the Top Five in points will be given not just one, but two exempt Epson Tour starts. The Epson Tour is the LPGA Tour’s feeder tour.

If Davidson finishes in the Top Five and has solid Epson showings, then seeing them on the LPGA Tour could potentially happen. (RELATED: With Trans Athlete Obliterating Opponents In High School Girls Basketball, One Team Outright Refuses To Play Along)

After Davidson’s Women’s Classic “win” and the heat that came along with it, NXXT responded in brilliant fashion, allowing the players to vote on the Davidson situation — basically killing the transgender golfer’s progression without having to get their hands dirty. Brilliant!

“In light of recent events, we have initiated a poll among our tour players to gather their opinions on our gender policy. We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies,” read the Monday statement from NXXT.

And it gets even better.

“Furthermore, in maintaining the integrity of our standards, we have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

Shoutout to NXXT for this. Beautiful, just beautiful.