Editorial

LIV Golf’s Season Opener In Mexico Sent Into Outright Chaos As Several Players Suffer Potential Food Poisoning: REPORT

BLOG
Signage is displayed on course prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 18, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

LIV Golf just adds to the embarrassment…

One of two things happened here: Either LIV golfers completely ignored the warnings about drinking Mexican water, or they all ate dinner at the same place and got flubbed up. Either way, a bunch of the boys suffered apparent food poisoning, and as a result, LIV‘s season opener at Mayakoba was sent into outright chaos.

Multiple players, managers and caddies reported that they fell ill Thursday, just one day before the beginning of the opening round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba, according to OutKick. (RELATED: Living Like Royalty: Retired Nick Saban Is Out Here Golfing With Rappers 50 Cent, Travis Scott)

Originally, rumors circulated about the first round being possibly postponed, or that a few players might be forced to take themselves out of the event, but Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reported that things are continuing as planned — and that they are.

But still, a crazy scene poppin’ off in Mexico.

There hasn’t been any official announcement or anything about what the exact illness was, but the consensus seems to be food poisoning. Most of the players that are featured in the tournament stayed at the same resort, according to the Daily Mail.

Why else would something like this happen?