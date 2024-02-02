LIV Golf’s Season Opener In Mexico Sent Into Outright Chaos As Several Players Suffer Potential Food Poisoning: REPORT

LIV Golf just adds to the embarrassment…

One of two things happened here: Either LIV golfers completely ignored the warnings about drinking Mexican water, or they all ate dinner at the same place and got flubbed up. Either way, a bunch of the boys suffered apparent food poisoning, and as a result, LIV‘s season opener at Mayakoba was sent into outright chaos.

Multiple players, managers and caddies reported that they fell ill Thursday, just one day before the beginning of the opening round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba, according to OutKick. (RELATED: Living Like Royalty: Retired Nick Saban Is Out Here Golfing With Rappers 50 Cent, Travis Scott)

Originally, rumors circulated about the first round being possibly postponed, or that a few players might be forced to take themselves out of the event, but Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reported that things are continuing as planned — and that they are.

But still, a crazy scene poppin’ off in Mexico.

Several LIV Golf players, caddies, managers reported being ill yesterday and today in advance of the first round at Mayakoba in Mexico. But LIV Golf is officially saying that there are no withdrawals at this time and no plans to delay or postpone the start of the tournament. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) February 2, 2024

There hasn’t been any official announcement or anything about what the exact illness was, but the consensus seems to be food poisoning. Most of the players that are featured in the tournament stayed at the same resort, according to the Daily Mail.

Why else would something like this happen?