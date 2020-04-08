Kevin Garnett Calls Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor A ‘Snake Motherf***er’

Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett recently made it crystal clear he’s not a fan of owner Glen Taylor.

According to TMZ, Garnett ripped Taylor to Shams Charania at The Athletic.

He told him: “I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But, I don’t do business with snakes. I don’t do business with snake motherf***ers. I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The reason for the beef? It allegedly stems from the belief Garnett and Taylor “had an understanding” about a future role with the team.

When head coach Flip Saunders died, Tom Thibodeau was put in charge, and that ended any relationship Garnett had with Taylor.

“Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won’t forgive Glen,” Garnett told Charania.

So, if I’m understanding this situation correctly, Garnett was allegedly going to take a job with the team while Saunders was the coach.

When Saunders tragically died, Taylor allegedly pulled back on the deal Garnett thought they had, and that didn’t sit well with the NBA star.

Obviously, there’s two sides to every story. But given the fact Garnett called Taylor a “snake motherf***er,” I think it’s safe to say he’s pretty upset.

Hopefully, the two sides are able to heal the situation up because you never like to see a former star athlete beefing with his old team, especially with an iconic player like Kevin Garnett.