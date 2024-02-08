Every American Male Needs To Read One Book To Take Their Country Back

American masculinity is in crisis.

They’ve got lower-T, less money and more problems than ever before. The most powerful country in the world has allowed itself to become feminized, catering to the whims and needs of the fairer sex at the expense of the one that built the world.

The climb back will be a long one and a tough one. But it begins with a new book, Alpha Kings by bestselling author and renowned masculinity influencer Nick Adams.

An average day in the life of an alpha male. 👉 https://t.co/TR7lxMqOkB pic.twitter.com/gkXTMSrb2q — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 17, 2024

Adams lays out a playbook for retaking your manhood in a way that will attract the Sheilas and tell the liberal hussies to get bent. It is unapologetically American, and even features a foreword by the 45th (and perhaps soon-to-be 47th?) President of the United States Donald J. Trump.

The book contains untold gems of wisdom, including “Giving an alpha male coffee with almond milk is like filling up a fighter jet with unleaded regular gasoline” and “On God, a man that wears skinny jeans cannot be alpha.”

It stresses the principles of family, faith and patriotism, which are obviously the things this country needs to get back on track.

There’s a helpful list of things that Alpha Males like, such as Law Enforcement, Hooters and Crushing The Establishment, as well as some things for Betas, like BLM Thugs, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Atheism. I suggest referring back to this list when you’re unsure which path is the way, Western Man.

The text even comes with an Alpha male creed you can say every morning when you get out of bed and each night before slumber, as well as Nick’s full list of commandments for Alpha males. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Nick Adams Gives The Official ‘Alpha Male’ Response To Biden’s SOTU)

And who can forget Trump’s foreword, which perhaps sells the book better than I ever could: “The concept of this new book, helping men reclaim their alpha status, is an important one. Nick is leading the movement towards helping men, young and old alike, appreciate and reclaim what made this country great in the first place.”

Amen Mr. President.

Order Nick’s book here: https://www.alphakingsbook.com/