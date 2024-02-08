Police Launch Investigation Into Baltimore Ravens’ Zay Flowers Over Domestic Assault Allegations: REPORT

The Baltimore County Police have launched an investigation over domestic assault allegations involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The Acton, Massachusetts, police department is also featured in the investigation. The alleged domestic violence incident took place last month in Baltimore County, the incident report says, according to The Banner . (RELATED: REPORT: 49ers’ Trent Williams Facing Lawsuit Because His 9 Dogs Allegedly Destroyed Mansion With Feces And Rotten Food)

Acton Police declined to release the incident report due to state laws that require communications between domestic violence/sexual assault victims and police to be confidential, the outlet reported. A spokesman from the Acton Police declined to answer any questions about the situation, citing the law, according to The Baltimore Banner.

When questioned about the investigation into Flowers, Baltimore County Police said they were aware of an alleged assault that took place Jan. 21 in the Owings Mills area. The investigation is currently pending, and no other information is known, according to a spokesman, the outlet reported.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Ravens WR Zay Flowers is under investigation for an alleged domestic assault incident, per the Baltimore Banner. Flowers hasn’t been arrested or charged with anything as of right now. Read More Here: https://t.co/fv6Y1W3RQ8 pic.twitter.com/LjHL8i2LfE — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 8, 2024

Flowers hasn’t been charged over the allegations, and it’s unclear if he had a lawyer, per The Baltimore Banner.

A team spokesman for the Ravens did not respond to the outlet’s inquiry regarding the situation.

The Daily Caller reached out to Baltimore County Police and did not receive comment.