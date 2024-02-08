Reporter Tries To Get Travis Kelce To Sing And I’ve Never Experienced So Much Second-Hand Embarrassment In My Life

The Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift questions have reached new heights of cringe.

While Kelce appeared in front of reporters for the Kansas City Chiefs’ pre-Super Bowl press junket, one reporter tried to get him to sing along to a Taylor Swift song.

“I was wondering if you could help me complete this lyric here. ‘Karma is the guy on the…'”

“Chiefs, of course,” Kelce replied.

“Finish it!” the reporter demanded. “Coming straight…”

“What’s the second question?” Kelce asked, quickly pivoting away from the ridiculous line of questioning.

(If you’re wondering, the song the reporter was quoting is “Karma” from Swift’s 2022 album “Midnights,” and the lyrics in question are “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me.”)

Someone tried to get Travis Kelce to sing one of Taylor Swift’s song. He pivoted real fast from it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VtX6T7MR2i — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) February 8, 2024



For fox sake, this is the SUPER BOWL, lady, not carpool karaoke. Seriously, how do these people get press passes?

I personally have a high bar for cringe. I generally believe in allowing people to be silly and have fun because life is too short to take yourself so seriously. But this is going way overboard. I can actually feel Kelce’s discomfort emanating through my laptop screen. (RELATED: ‘Still Got Some Football Left In Him’: Travis Kelce Predicts Retired Brother Jason Kelce Will Be Back)

The guy is about to play in the biggest game of his life and try to win his third ring to cement his legacy as the greatest tight end of all time. Why are you doing this to him?

Although, I will say, Kelce did not appear to know the lyrics to his own girlfriend’s song, which is a major red flag. I’m no conspiracy theorist but that fact certainly does lend some credibility to the Swift/Kelce psy-op narrative. But that’s another story for another day.