Video Shows Good Samaritan’s Dramatic Rescue Of Toddler Wandering On Roof

Dramatic video captured the moment a good Samaritan in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, saved a toddler who had wandered onto a dangerous balcony Tuesday morning, WJAR reported.

The video shows the good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous, scaling part of the building to reach the child and avoid a tragedy. “I just kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. The baby’s going to fall,'” Michelle Higgins, who witnessed the rescue, said. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Rescue Of Child Dangling From Balcony)

Dramatic video shows a person scale a building in Woonsocket to save a toddler on a roof. https://t.co/30621o7u0f pic.twitter.com/bcgCRzQygY — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) February 7, 2024

According to Woonsocket police, the mother allegedly left the window of the child’s room open to cool down the room, WJAR reported. The mother was reportedly awakened by her roommate, who saw the child wandering on the roof, according to WJAR.

Witnesses praised the good Samaritan’s selfless initiative in saving the child, the outlet reported.

“The baby was really coming to the edge and going back, and you could see that the window was open. And the gentleman in the street was trying to tell the baby, ‘Go back, go back, go back.’ I don’t know how he got up the side of the building. My son keeps saying he has to be Spider-Man,” Higgins said. “I think he’s a hero. I wanted to get out and give him a hug.”

“Crazy, what if he hadn’t been there? You know, we don’t think about stuff happening like this, but it happens all the time,” neighbor Michaela Carter said.

The incident was reported to the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families, according to WJAR.

The mother declined to comment on the incident, the outlet reported.