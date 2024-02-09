Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Wins Second NFL MVP

The NFL MVP trophy is headed to the DMV!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player, announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. It’s the second time in Jackson’s career that he’s won the award, and on top of that, he steamrolled his way to the MVP by nearly winning it in unanimous fashion.

Out of the 50 first-place votes, Jackson landed 49, with the voting taking place between a national voter panel that features members of the media that cover the NFL. (RELATED: Police Launch Investigation Into Baltimore Ravens’ Zay Flowers Over Domestic Assault Allegations: REPORT)

Jackson was phenomenal in the 2023 season, leading the Ravens to a 14-5 regular season record, the best in the NFL. In the postseason, he got Baltimore to the AFC Championship, ultimately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro quarterback, 27, is the fourth player in NFL history to win MVP No. 2 prior to turning 28. The other three are: Patrick Mahomes (27), Brett Favre (27) and Jim Brown (22).

Statistically, Jackson was a powerhouse, throwing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, also adding on 821 rushing yards and punching in another five touchdowns.

Here’s the rest of the NFL award winners:

Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns)

Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns) Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns)

QB Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns) Offensive Player of the Year: RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) Defensive Player of the Year: DE Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

DE Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

QB C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) Defensive Rookie of the Year: DE Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans)

Congratulations, Lamar! And shoutout to the DMV! MVP!