Police Arrest Cyndi Lauper’s Son After Alleged Shooting: REPORT

Officers from the New York City Police Department arrested Cyndi Lauper’s 26-year-old son, Declyn, in relation to a shooting Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Declyn Lauper has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, ABC News reported. Initial reports indicated police responded to a 911 call at around 7:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old male who had had been shot in the leg. A spokesperson from the NYPD said Declyn was arrested at roughly 7:30 pm, in the “confines” of the 28th Precinct, according to Fox News Digital.

The age and identity of the male shooting victim have not been publicly shared at this time.

The injured male was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside and is in stable condition, according to ABC.

Police are currently investigating the shooting incident and have not provided any further details.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Details surrounding Declyn’s alleged involvement in the shooting or what led to the altercation remain unknown.

This is not Declyn’s first run-in with the law. The famous singer’s son was arrested in 2022, according to the New York Daily News. Police said he was located in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle that was double-parked and was later taken into custody.

Declyn currently resides with his famous mother in the Upper West Side of New York. It is unclear if he has been released on bond or if he remains in police custody. (RELATED: Jasmine Guy Says She Hid Tupac Shakur In Her Home After He Was Shot)

Cyndi Lauper is an 80s pop star, best known for her iconic hits, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” from her first album, “She’s So Unusual,” released in 1983.

Time After Time

This story continues to develop.