‘She’s Too Full Of Herself’: Boy George Slams Madonna: REPORT

80s pop star Boy George took some swipes at Madonna in his upcoming memoir, “Karma: My Autobiography,” People reported.

“Every gay man loves Madonna and there’s no one gayer than me,” he wrote in his book, before firing off about how he really feels about the iconic star, according to People. He reportedly went on to talk about some alleged missteps between the two of them, and a series of interactions he had with Madonna he feels were a direct snub.

“I know for a fact she’s too full of herself to even mention me,” he reportedly claimed in his book.

Boy George didn’t hold back about his complaints against Madonna, People reported.

“She once said, ‘Boy George was mean to me in the eighties and he’s still mean.’ To be fair, I haven’t really been given the opportunity,” he reportedly wrote.

“Her fans always try to defend her when I make a joke or a jibe. They are mostly missing the point,” he claimed, the outlet reported

His book reportedly detailed a time Madonna alleged to have met him and had a bad experience. Boy George insisted it was a case of mistaken identity and said he had no recollection of the alleged encounter at all, according to the outlet.

“This is where Madonna alleges she met me, and I was bitchy,” he wrote, according to People. “She describes me as head to toe in Westwood.”

The 80s star wrote about an alleged cease-and-desist he received when Culture Club recorded a version of Madonna’s hit single, “Vogue,” according to People. He reportedly further made it clear that in spite of loving her music and her artistic talents, he didn’t mesh with Madonna’s personality and didn’t agree with her approach.

His memoir detailed an encounter at Palladium in New York City when he claimed Madonna snubbed his friend by refusing to shake his hand, the outlet reported.

“Madonna arrived with Sean Penn and pretended she didn’t see me,” he reportedly wrote.

“I love her music and I love Madonna and I love all the people I’ve written about,” Boy George informed People. “I suppose when you write things about other artists, you remember that perhaps there’s been times in your life when you weren’t friendly to everyone you met.”

“Madonna is everything it says on the tin but she adds new ingredients every day,” he wrote in his book, according to the outlet.

“I have a sense of humour, I don’t think Madonna does, despite some of the clothes she wears (LOL),” he reportedly added. (RELATED: Lawsuit Filed Against Madonna For Late Concert Starts: REPORT)

“Karma: My Autobiography” is slated for worldwide release March 5, 2024.