Jasmine Guy Says She Hid Tupac Shakur In Her Home After He Was Shot

Famous singer and actress Jasmine Guy said she hid Tupac Shakur in her house after he was shot in 1994.

Guy spoke about how she tried to secretly house the late hip hop legend during Friday’s appearance on the talk show, “Sherri.” Guy said she and Jada Pinkett Smith attempted to visit him in the hospital after he was shot in New York, but he had already left.

“He didn’t feel safe there. He did just get shot,” she said. “He felt like a sitting duck. And because I had a low profile and they didn’t know we were friends … ” she said, explaining how he ended up in her home.

Guy discussed what her experience was like when she provided a safe place in her home for Shakur to hide while he nursed his wounds.

“It kinda felt like The Diary of Anne Frank because I couldn’t tell anybody that he was there,” she said. The rapper had been shot five times, but was determined to leave the hospital.

She explained that soon, Shakur was joined by the rest of his family, who wanted to stay together during the challenging time.

“Everyone was in that one room,” she said, recalling the experience.

There were so many of Shakur’s relatives staying with Guy that she told his family, “‘If we’re gonna keep it peaceful, everyone has to leave by 10 p.m.’ And that lasted about two days.” Guy said. “‘You don’t understand. We’re the Shakurs. We’re gonna show you how to have a family life,'” the Shakurs responded.

Shakur and his family stayed with her for about two weeks.

Looking back at the moment, she said, “It was fun, other than the stress of it.”

Guy said she met Shakur when he starred on “A Different World” and maintained a friendship with him through their mutual friend, Pinkett Smith. (RELATED: 50 Cent Alludes To Diddy Being Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death In Shocking Tweet)

Shakur was the victim of another shooting in 1996 and was tragically killed.

The murder of the iconic hip hop star has not yet been solved.

