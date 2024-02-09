Entertainment

Denzel Washington And Spike Lee Reunite For New Thriller: REPORT

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Hollywood greats Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting for an epic crime thriller, Deadline reported.

“High and Low” is being released by Apple Original Films and A24, according to Deadline. Washington will reportedly take on role of lead actor and Lee will direct the film, which will be released theatrically before it launches globally on Apple TV+. This project is the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, the outlet reported.

“High and Low” will be an adaptation in English of a crime thriller produced by Akira Kurosawa in 1963, although it is not yet known how closely the movie’s plot will follow the original tale, according to Deadline.

Kurosawa’s version reportedly features a company executive faced with extortion when his chauffeur’s son is mistakenly kidnapped, and then is kept for ransom.

Production of the highly anticipated film adaptation is set to begin in March, Deadline reported. Alan Fox and Lee reportedly wrote the script.

Todd Black of Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures will jointly produce the film, and Lee will serve as executive producer, according to Deadline. Peter Guber, Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham and Katia Washington will reportedly serve as executive producers on the film. Jordan Moldo is set to co-produce, the outlet reported.

Washington and Lee were considering development of “High and Low” for quite some time, sources said, but this paused as a result of the Hollywood strikes, according to Deadline.

Washington and Lee reportedly collaborated in the past on “Inside Man,” “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game” and “Mo’ Better Blues.” (RELATED: Anthony Anderson Says ‘Movie Set Fight Gone Wrong’ Sent Him To ER)

Additional information pertaining to casting of the film and a general timeline of the movie’s anticipated release date have not been made public at this time.