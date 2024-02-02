Trump Blasts Fulton County DA After She Admits ‘Relationship’ With Prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday after she admitted to a “personal relationship” with a subordinate.

Willis admitted to the relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor, in a 176-page court filing Friday, which was in response to a motion filed Jan. 8 by attorneys for Michael Roman seeking her removal. Trump noted Willis’ confirmation of the affair in the filing in a Truth Social post, saying it “totally discredited” the prosecution. (RELATED: ‘Things Could Really Go Off The Rails’: Legal Ethics Expert Calls For Fani Willis To ‘Step Aside’ From Trump Case)

“Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to ‘GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,’” Trump posted. “By going after the most high level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her ‘lover’ much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!”

Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 an hour for John Floyd, a RICO expert, as of May 2023, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that Floyd was initially paid $150 an hour.

Wade was paid over $600,000 to help prosecute the former president, according to Fulton County records.

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card” while falsely claiming she paid the outside prosecutors the same rate.

Willis secured a 13-count indictment against Trump and other defendants, including Roman, in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in that state.

