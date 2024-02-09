NBA Star Details Disgusting Hypocrisy Of Nike, Kaepernick And More To Utterly Hilarious British Comic

Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom detailed how his career collapsed thanks to the hypocrisy of woke culture during Thursday’s episode of “Wokewash” with Heydon Prowse.

Freedom spoke with superb British satirist Heydon Prowse on his show “Wokewash,” which details the ongoing hypocrisy of governments, corporations and more in the context of “woke” culture, or what Prowse calls “the social justice Olympics,” (among other brilliant one-liners). Thursday’s episode focused on race, and Freedom held nothing back.

“Colin Kaepernick actually was my, was my really good friend. And the day I started to criticize Nike and China, I have not heard from him ever again,” Freedom told Prowse. Freedom took to the court during his first game with the Boston Celtics in sneakers that showed his support for a free Tibet.

Basketball star, activist and all-round hero @EnesFreedom discussing the NBA’s reaction to his protests for the rights of Uyghur Chinese on the court on my @BBCRadio4 podcast ‘Wokewash.’ Check out the full episode here: https://t.co/1THEgahFTe pic.twitter.com/Y59c4HBdW0 — Heydon Prowse (@HeydonProwse) February 9, 2024

“I went out there for warmups. One minute before the game, we are in a team huddle — two gentlemen from Boston Celtics came up to me and said, ‘we are all going to get in trouble,'” Freedom played “zero minutes” in the first half of the game, and received thousands of notifications on his phone when he returned to the locker room.

Within 24 minutes of Freedom’s shoes appearing on television, China banned every Celtics game for the rest of that year, Freedom stated. He said that more people watched the NBA in China than there were people in America the year prior, which may be why he was allegedly harassed by NBA leadership to stop wearing the shoes. So, instead, he showed up to the second game with “Free Uyghur” shoes, he recounted. In a third game, the star showed up with Nike Jordans with “made with slave labor” written out, and his career was basically over, he added. (RELATED: ‘Greatest Scam In Modern American History’: Daily Caller Reporter Kay Smythe Slams BLM)

When athletes started spewing their support for so-called “social justice” groups like BLM, the NBA was all about it. But when Freedom decided to stand up against the threat of genocide, the NBA had an alleged temper tantrum. Isn’t that the most disgusting thing you’ve heard all day?

But if you want to really, really lean into the hilarity behind the hypocrisy of racial woke cultural posturing in the U.S. and abroad, I highly recommend you listen to the entire series of “Wokewash.” It’ll seriously make your day.