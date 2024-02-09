Doctors Diagnose O.J. Simpson With Prostate Cancer: REPORT

Doctors have reportedly diagnosed O.J. Simpson with prostate cancer. However, the “Juice” himself is pushing back to some extent regarding him being in poor health, but he’s not denying the diagnosis.

Simpson, who is most famous for the 1995 trial where he was acquitted of charges connected to the murder of his wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, received his diagnosis recently, according to Local 10 News. (RELATED: Toby Keith Dead At 62)

The football icon and notorious ex-con is also undergoing chemotherapy treatment in South Florida, per the outlet. It’s unclear when exactly Simpson received the diagnosis.

BREAKING NEWS: Former football star, actor and acquitted murder defendant O.J. Simpson has been diagnosed with cancer, Local 10 News learned Friday. https://t.co/ayJ9iV3LY4 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 9, 2024

Another strange part of the story is that Simpson had been telling his closest friends about rumors of him being placed into hospice, denying them in the process, Local 10 News reported.

Simpson took to social media Friday to publicly deny those rumors.

Simpson has previously acknowledged that he “caught cancer” in the past in a May 2023 video. He said that he received treatment and ultimately “beat it.” He didn’t specify which type of cancer he had.