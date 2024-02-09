Don’t Tread On Me: Washington State Coming For Your Tires

Washington state is mulling a bill that would allow bureaucrats to ban the sale of certain tires if they fail to meet fuel efficiency standards.

HB 2262, which is under consideration by the Washington State House Transportation Committee, would empower the state’s Department of Commerce to “adopt energy efficiency standards for replacement tires sold in the state.” The bill argues that restricting access to certain tires will reduce energy use and lower carbon emissions.

The committee on Monday scheduled a session to review the bill, according to legislative records. (RELATED: Blue States Are Stripping Rural Counties Of Ability To Prevent Green Energy Takeover Of Their Communities)

Tire bans will save the state $3 billion in transportation costs, reduce gasoline consumption by 600 million gallons and prevent 5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere from 2026 to 2035, according to the bill.

The fuel efficiency gains of low-rolling-resistance tires, which the bill is trying to push, are marginal for individuals. A 10% reduction in rolling resistance only equates to a roughly 1% improvement in fuel efficiency, according to Consumer Reports.

Individuals in violation of the law would be subject to a warning on their first offense and a civil penalty ranging from $100 to $10,000 for subsequent offenses, according to the bill.

Standards adopted by the Department of Commerce “may not adversely affect tire safety,” according to a section of the bill. The department must provide an exemption for snow tires.

The state Legislature is considering several other climate-related measures.

Washington Democrats pre-filed a bill in December that would make operating gas-powered lawn care equipment a gross misdemeanor punishable by jail time, a fine or both. That bill has since been referred to the Washington State House Committee on Environment & Energy, according to legislative records.

Washington state residents successfully campaigned to get an initiative to repeal the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which some have criticized as a “hidden gas tax,” onto the state’s 2024 ballot, The Center Square reported.

