Intruders Flee As Jada Pinkett Smith Sees Them Climb Into Her Balcony: REPORT

Jada Pinkett Smith faced a frightening incident after two men attempted to break into her Los Angeles home while she was inside, TMZ reported Saturday.

Two intruders made their way onto her balcony just before 8 p.m., according to TMZ. The individuals were cloaked in hoodies and attempted to gain unauthorized access to the home. The presence of Pinkett Smith, however, thwarted their plans. Upon noticing the would-be burglars, “The Girl’s Trip” star quickly responded to deter them from proceeding further. Law enforcement was promptly alerted to the situation, though by the time officers arrived, the culprits had vanished and left no trace behind.

The attempted break-in raises questions about whether Pinkett Smith was specifically targeted or if this was merely a part of a broader pattern of criminal activity targeting affluent neighborhoods in the Los Angeles vicinity, TMZ reported. The authorities have started an investigation into the incident, taking into account the growing concern over a spate of recent break-ins affecting high-profile figures in the area. (RELATED: Smash-And-Grab Burglars Ransack Lena Waithe’s Home, Steal $200,000 In Jewelry: REPORT)

Pinkett Smith has been living separately from her husband, Will Smith, for some years as she continues to maintain a cordial relationship with him, particularly following the much-discussed incident at the Oscars. At the time of the intrusion, it remains uncertain if Pinkett Smith had company or was alone, the outlet stated.

The breach at Pinkett Smith’s home adds her name to a growing list of celebrities, including “Squid Game” lead Lee Byung-hun, actress Lena Waithe, model Abigail Ratchford, and the renowned Keanu Reeves, who have all been recent targets of similar criminal acts in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.