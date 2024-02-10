‘This Is Bullsh*t’: Brother Of Jeffrey Epstein Releases Autopsy Photos To Megyn Kelly

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, released photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy Friday to conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

The deceased pedophile’s brother explained why he believes Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide, using previously unseen images from the autopsy to support his assertion in an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

One photograph from the autopsy showed a large, red mark around the middle of Epstein’s neck. Another photograph showed the deceased pedophile’s legs, which his brother said were “clear” evidence indicating that his blood pooled.

“The fact that his legs are clear even if they laid him down, the blood would not have drained up from his legs into his back unless he was hung upside down,” Epstein’s brother said. “The fact that his legs and buttocks are clear from lividity, it leads doubt to the fact he was found the way they described.”

Mark examined the red line on the neck of his dead brother’s body, noting that it looks more like a “ligature strangulation” instead of the result of hanging oneself. He said that the mark was toward the middle of Epstein’s neck, stating that it would be “high up in the front” if he hung himself. (RELATED: Tucker Posts Video Showing Mark Epstein Unable To Obtain His Brother Jeffrey’s ‘Most Basic’ Pre-Hospital Care Document)

“This is bullshit,” Mark said. “There were, I think, 11 other prisoners on that tier in the cells that could have killed him.”

Mark said he first heard of his brother’s death while watching CNN, stating that the U.S. government incorrectly claimed they notified him in their report. He said he first respected his brother’s decision to commit suicide before becoming suspicious as more information emerged.