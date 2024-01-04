Epstein’s Brother Tells Tucker Why He Doesn’t Think Billionaire Killed Himself, Says He ‘Can’t’ Get ‘Answers’

The brother of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed Thursday to Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that he doesn’t believe the billionaire killed himself, stating that he “can’t get any answers” from officials.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, appeared on Carlson’s Twitter show to discuss his brother’s infamous death in 2019. Carlson began by asking Mark if he believed that Epstein had killed himself, following his investigation into the death. (RELATED: Second Tranche Of Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Unsealed)

“When I first heard he was dead from suicide, I had no reason to doubt it. So I accepted that. But then after the autopsy, and after Bill Barr made that asinine statement, I said ‘this was not a suicide,'” Mark stated.

Mark continued to state that he had at first “accepted” Epstein’s suicide “as a fact,” highlighting that he had first heard about it on CNN because the “government didn’t notify” him. Epstein’s brother stated that he had first inquired about the billionaires death “after the autopsy,” noting that both a city and private pathologist claimed that it didn’t “look like a suicide.”

“When did you start to think that he did not kill himself?” Carlson questioned.

“Well, after the autopsy and both pathologists – the city pathologist and Dr. [Michael] Baden came out of the autopsy and they said, ‘this doesn’t look like a suicide. It looks more like a homicide,'” Mark stated.

Ep. 59 Most people understand that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. But the attorney general of the United States helped cover up his murder? That’s a different thing entirely. Epstein’s brother Mark explains. pic.twitter.com/aP6EjURJmL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 4, 2024

Mark went on to explain to Carlson his next steps in attempting to get to the bottom of his brother’s death, stating that he “started to inquire” into Epstein’s death certificate. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Told Victim Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’)

“So as his only surviving relative, what did you do to find out what happened?” Carlson asked.

“Well, I started to inquire about what took place in the Justice Department was supposedly investigating. The initial death certificate said pending when it said cause of death, which means pending further investigation. So but then a few days later, it was declared as suicide by the chief pathologist [Dr. Barbara Sampson] who was not at the autopsy. And the questions became what investigation was done in such a short period of time to make her determine it was a suicide or was she basing it on Barr’s statement.”

After being ruled as a suicide, Mark claims that the “investigation” was stopped, alluding that it could have been a way to “cover it up.” Epstein’s brother additionally noted that after meeting with officials from the Department of Justice, every question was answered by going back to the suicide ruling.

“And you know, when they call it a suicide, they stop investigating. Because if there’s a suicide, there’s really nothing to investigate – if it’s a suicide, because somebody killed themselves, case closed. So that’s how they can just sort of cover it up,” Mark stated.

“They never did an investigation. They never interviewed the EMTs that were called to the jail. They never interviewed the hospital personnel where his body was shipped. I can’t get any answers as to what investigation was done. When I met with the Justice Department people, a few months after the death, every question I asked was answered by saying, ‘after a thorough investigation, we determined it was a suicide.’ It was like them pleading the fifth, I got the same answer to every question I asked.”

Epstein was reportedly found dead in his New York Metropolitan Correctional Center cell on Aug. 10, 2019, which was ruled as a suicide despite previous denials of suicidal thoughts from the disgraced pedophile. A reported search of his cell allegedly determined he had possessed an excessive amount of blankets, linen, and clothing which he allegedly used as a nose to hand himself.