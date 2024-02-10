King Charles Breaks Silence On His Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III broke his silence Saturday following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old sovereign shared his appreciation for the solidarity and well-wishes that have come his way since the announcement of his health condition. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the King said in the statement. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

King Charles thanks public for support in first statement since cancer diagnosis https://t.co/IJAuPzr30F pic.twitter.com/Sk2p56kNcr — The Independent (@Independent) February 11, 2024

Moreover, King Charles noted the positive impact of his openness about his diagnosis, pointing out how it has fostered greater public awareness. “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world,” he continued. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.” (RELATED:’That Is Crazy’: ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Discovers He’s Related To King Charles)

This statement follows the announcement made on Feb. 5 by Buckingham Palace, revealing the King’s cancer diagnosis. This news came shortly after King Charles was discharged from the London Clinic, where he was treated for an enlarged prostate — a condition confirmed not to be prostate cancer. During this procedure, however, doctors identified a separate concerning issue, leading to the cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace has outlined that King Charles has begun a series of regular treatments. Consequently, he has been advised to reduce public engagements, though he will continue to perform his state responsibilities and official duties.