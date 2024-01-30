‘That Is Crazy’: ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Discovers He’s Related To King Charles III

Bob Odenkirk can now rub elbows with royalty after discovering he’s an 11th cousin to King Charles III, the Independent reported Tuesday.

The revelation came during an episode of “Finding Your Roots,” the American genealogy show that delves into celebrities’ lineage. The “Better Call Saul” star couldn’t help but laugh at the irony, especially given the skepticism he previously expressed about the concept of monarchy, according to the Independent.

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. informed Odenkirk of his noble ancestry on his father’s side. “That is crazy,” the famous actor laughed. This was particularly striking for Odenkirk, who admitted to having scant information about his paternal roots since his father left when he was just a teenager. (RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Is Starring In A Remake Of Tommy Wiseau‘s ‘The Room’)

Tonight’s episode of “Finding Your Roots” finds Bob Odenkirk learning he’s related to King Charles III. See a sneak peek of his reaction: https://t.co/UiabGC3UiH pic.twitter.com/aqPwRzxjX8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 30, 2024

The lineage traces back to an extramarital affair involving Maria Catharina Bein and the Duke of Plön, setting the stage for Odenkirk’s unexpected royal connection, the Independent noted. Before Gates Jr. revealed Odendirk’s connection with royalty, the host asked the actor what he thought about the monarchy.

Odenkirk maintained his American perspective on monarchies. “I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in, uh, that,” Odenkirk stated, the Independent reported. “You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations.”

The revelation of his connection to King Charles III added a layer of humor to his stance on royalty. “Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that,” he quipped.