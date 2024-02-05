King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

The royal family released a statement Monday, confirming King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement did not reveal the type of cancer that King Charles III has been diagnosed with, but Buckingham Palace has confirmed the king began “regular treatments” Monday. They went on to clarify that the King is not suffering from prostate cancer.

The King was hospitalized for a procedure at the end of January.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the royal family said.

Buckingham Palace representatives went on to say the King has “been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

They noted that “throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” they said.

The royal representatives went on to provide additional details as to why they have gone public with this matter at this time.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” they said. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Hospitalized, Required Surgery)

The King’s public engagements have been suspended at this time. It is unclear if the palace will continue to update the King’s medical condition.

This story continues to develop.