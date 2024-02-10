Georgia Man Arrested After Allegedly Giving Poisoned Paper To Two Officers

A Georgia man was arrested following allegations that the substance on the documents he handed over to two law enforcement officials caused them to experience dizziness and breathing difficulties, Atlanta News First reported Friday.

A man identified as Little Stone III was taken into custody after two officers fell ill under mysterious circumstances after allegedly interacting with him, according to Atlanta News First. The suspect entered the Smyrna Police Headquarters Feb. 6 and reportedly engaged in a brief conversation with a desk clerk before addressing two officers regarding local law enforcement and Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

#BREAKING: Two Smyrna police officers are recovering after someone brought in paperwork investigators believe contained a substance that left them suffering from “extreme fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, and difficulty breathing,” an arrest warrant says. https://t.co/Qkk7zyO60e — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) February 9, 2024

The situation took a turn when Stone, after requesting the police chief’s business card, handed over some documents to the officers. After Stone left the premises, the officers reported severe symptoms, including respiratory issues and overwhelming fatigue, within mere minutes of the encounter, the outlet reported. (RELATED:Migrants Who Assaulted NYPD Officers May Be On The Run To California, Cops Reportedly Believe)

Emergency services promptly responded, and the affected officers were rushed to a nearby hospital. They battled a range of several symptoms, from chest discomfort and breathing difficulties to dizziness and pronounced exhaustion, Atlanta News First stated. Authorities acted quickly, and arrested Stone on the same day.

He faces serious charges, including two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement personnel. Stone is currently held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to Atlanta News First. The Smyrna Police Department has confirmed that the officers have since been discharged from the hospital and are on the mend. Meanwhile, the FBI has stepped in, taking custody of the contentious documents for thorough analysis, as officials hunt for clues that might explain the officers’ sudden illness, the outlet reported.