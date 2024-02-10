GOP Congressman Who Voted Against Mayorkas Impeachment Will Not Seek Reelection

Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin announced Saturday that he will not run for reelection to Congress in 2024.

Gallagher, who voted against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday, said he intends to work in the private sector and spend more time with his family as soon as he exits the House of Representatives, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

🚨 BREAKING: Congressman Mike Gallagher, who was one of the Republicans that voted against the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has announced he will not be running for re-election in 2024 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 10, 2024



“I think that the institution is healthier when people serve for a period of time and then go home,” Gallagher told the outlet.

Gallagher previously explained to the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday that he voted against impeaching Mayorkas because he “just saw this issue differently,” stating that he “felt it was a matter of principle.”

The congressman, who is currently chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, was joined by Republican Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado and Tom McClintock of California in his opposition. A fourth member, Republican Rep. Blake Moore of Utah, switched his vote to “no” per the request of House Republican leaders to enable the motion to be reconsidered later on. (RELATED: House China Committee Demands California City Cough Up Docs About Illegal Chinese-Owned Biolab)

“I really just feel like I’ve accomplished much more than I even thought I could when I set out, and I firmly don’t believe that the best use for the next chapter of my career is staying in Congress for another decade,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher was first elected to represent Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in 2016, according to the outlet. He said his next endeavor will “be an extension” of his “mission” to “prevent World War III.”