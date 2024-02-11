Nearly 400,000 Refrigerators Recalled Over ‘Choking And Laceration Hazards’

Nearly 400,000 refrigerators were recalled Thursday over “choking and laceration hazards.”

Electrolux Group announced their recall of about 383,240 Frigidaire branded refrigerators amid concerns that the unit’s ice bucket assembly component could break off and pose a potential risk to consumers if the pieces were dispensed from the ice maker.

“The recalled refrigerators contain an ice bucket assembly component that can break resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket, posing choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket,” the announcement from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.

Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets manufactured between 2015 and 2019 were affected by the recall, the announcement said. Customers were urged to check the manufacturer’s website to see if their specific appliance was affected by the recall.

Electrolux Group received 343 reports regarding plastic pieces breaking off from the ice bucket, including two incidents involving “laceration and ingestion injuries” as a result of plastic pieces dispensed from ice makers, according to the announcement. (RELATED: Company Recalls 150,000 Household Appliances Over Fire Hazard)

Owners of recalled refrigerators are eligible to receive a free ice bucket assembly component from Electrolux Group to repair their affected appliance, according to the announcement. Customers were told to contact Electrolux Group to receive the part and to stop using their recalled refrigerator immediately.

The affected refrigerators cost between $1,400 and $2,400, the announcement stated. They were sold at Lowes, Home Depot, on the Frigidaire website and from other U.S. retailers.