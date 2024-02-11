49ers Rookie Jake Moody Nails 55-Yarder For Longest Field Goal In Super Bowl History

San Francisco 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody made history to open Super Bowl LVIII, breaking a 30-year-old record for longest field goal in Super Bowl history with a 55-yarder to open the scoring.

Moody nailed the kick in the opening seconds of the game’s second quarter to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead following a scoreless first quarter.

The rookie’s name will now be etched into the history books after nailing the record breaker with a straight shot over the uprights.

Jake Moody opens the scoring with the longest FG in Super Bowl history! pic.twitter.com/2T8p2a6Ada — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 12, 2024

He breaks a record set in 1994 when Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie nailed a 54-yarder, according to The Analyst. (RELATED: Kadarius Toney Reportedly A Healthy Scratch For Chiefs In Huge Blow To San Francisco’s Super Bowl Chances)

The rookie has enjoyed a fantastic season, making all but four of his field goal kicks and missing only one extra point, according to Pro Football Reference.

The kick represents the only game points so far as the score remained 3-0 late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Moody’s historical contribution holds strong in a game that has been dominated by defense by both franchise’s defenders, despite the explosive reputations both sides held coming into the game.

I for one love seeing a kicker take the spotlight for once. Moody probably isn’t even in the top 20 of most notable players participating in the game. A kicker will understandably get lost in the shuffle when he’s sharing the field with the Christian McCaffreys, Travis Kelces and Patrick Mahomes of the world.

But despite the lack of hype, Moody is the only player to have impacted the game with points so far. Reminding us all, kickers are people too.