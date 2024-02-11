Kadarius Toney Reportedly A Healthy Scratch For Chiefs In Huge Blow To San Francisco’s Super Bowl Chances

The Kansas City Chiefs listed former first round receiver Kadarius Toney as inactive for tonight’s Super Bowl despite the fact that they did not add him to the pre-game injury report.

In a huge blow to the San Francisco 49ers chances to win Super Bowl LVIII tonight, Toney will reportedly be a healthy scratch after missing the entirety of the Chiefs playoff run with a reported injury, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Chiefs fans are likely rejoicing at the news as Toney has been widely viewed as a net-negative to the juggernaut’s dynasty efforts.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is officially a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl. An uphill battle for him to be back in KC for 2024. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024



The reported benching is another down note in a tumultuous career for the head case receiver.

Originally drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2021, the G-men unceremoniously shipped Toney out of town just one year later, receiving only third round and sixth round picks for the once-promising talent.

His Chiefs tenure has been marred with scandal and dropped passes, hitting a low point when his incredible week 14 trick play touchdown against the Buffalo Bills was called back because his toe was over the line of scrimmage. (RELATED: One Player Is Getting Absolutely Roasted After NFL’s Opening Game Ends In An Upset)

The healthy scratch leads this writer to believe his time in Kansas City is likely over after this year. While his talent is undeniable, just last year he pulled off the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, his lack of concentration has led to him dropping a ton of balls and his off-field attitude has been less than exemplary.

San Fran fans are likely kicking themselves as they were probably hoping for a classic Toney slip up to help hand them the game. Unfortunately for the 9ers they’ll have to win this one without any enemy friendly fire.