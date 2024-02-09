Usher In Talks With Justin Bieber For Super Bowl Performance, Sources Say

Usher is trying to pack some all-star power into his Super Bowl halftime show, as rumors swirl around a possible appearance by Justin Bieber.

Sources close to the matter revealed to the Daily Caller that Usher called Bieber directly, bypassing agents and media reps, to get a sense of the famous singer’s interest and ability to take the stage on Sunday at the Super Bowl. The nature and end result of their conversation remain unclear, as the possibility of this epic set hangs in the balance.

The insider told the Caller that Usher is very interested in bringing Bieber on board, in spite of the fact that the artist recently paused his live performances and canceled his entire “Justice” tour, citing health concerns as his reason for having to wipe his slate clean.

News of Bieber possibly highlighting the show comes on the heels of the announcement that Usher plans to bring two other musical stars to the stage alongside him.

Usher revealed he’ll be collaborating with Ludacris and Lil Jon as part of his 13-minute halftime show performance, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there,” Usher said.

“It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!'” he added. (RELATED: Super Bowl Pre-Game Performers Include Post Malone And Reba McEntire)

The Super Bowl promises to be a star-studded affair, with all eyes on the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and most eyes on the crowd to see if Taylor Swift comes out to support boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Bieber’s attendance remains unconfirmed, but the conversation is ongoing.