‘Get A F*cking Life’: Adele Defends Taylor Swift Ahead Of Super Bowl

Famous singer Adele defended pop star Taylor Swift, who is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Saturday ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Adele said she believes Swift’s involvement with the sport made the NFL “more enjoyable to watch” during remarks at her residency show in Las Vegas, People reported.

“And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a fucking life — it’s her fucking boyfriend,” Adele said.

“It’s actually made it a lot more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on,” Adele continued.

📹| At her show tonight Adele shared she will be supporting the Chiefs tomorrow because of Taylor Swift; “I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f*cking life” pic.twitter.com/YQA446PCr5 — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024



Adele revealed that she wants “the Chiefs to win” the Super Bowl while speaking to an audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where her concert was hosted, the outlet reported. Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and is the brother of Travis Kelce, was heard shouting out “Eagles” when the famous singer asked the crowd who they wanted to win the Super Bowl, video posted on X showed.

Jason Kelce yells out “EAGLES” during Adele’s poll about the Super Bowl and she says he sounds like a “drunk football fan” 😭 pic.twitter.com/kci35ZvlEz — caryssa (@dellyfromdablok) February 10, 2024



Swift is set to support her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl as they play against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. The famous singer touched down at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday after she was escorted to her private jet following the final show of The Eras Tour in Tokyo, according to the Daily Beast. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Explains Why She’s Not ‘Afraid’ Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Magical Endorsement’)

Swift has been under scrutiny following reports that President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is working to get her endorsement. Theories have since emerged on social media suggesting that Swift’s relationship with Kelce is a publicity stunt and that the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVIII has been predetermined.