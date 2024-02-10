Will The Drake Curse Continue? Rapper Bets A Whopping $1.15 Million On Chiefs To Win Super Bowl

Oh man … this is making me reconsider my bet on the Chiefs.

If the Drake curse is actually a real thing, then I’d be feeling pretty damn good right now as a San Francisco 49ers fan, because my man not only bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII, but he placed a boat load of money on them.

Whether it’s through betting or simple associations, the rap icon has been “cursing” both players and teams, and though it sounds funny, there’s actually some truth to this.

For example, when rumors were flying about two-way MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani meeting the Blue Jays in Toronto, Drizzy‘s hometown, he posted a photo on social media showing himself wearing an Ohtani jersey. As we all know, he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (RELATED: PETA Has Issued A Very Serious Super Bowl Warning: Don’t Eat Chicken Wings)

Back in October, he bet a smooth $850,000 on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis by knockout, but Paul went on to win by disqualification, causing Drake to lose his bet.

And now here we are at the Super Bowl, and Kansas City fans have to be crapping themselves.

If you’re not aware, Drake has a partnership with Stake, a gambling company that operates on cryptocurrency. Well, on the app, Drake placed a whopping $1.15 million on the Chiefs to be the Super Bowl LVIII champions.

Oh, and this was apparently because of Taylor Swift.

“I can’t bet against the swifties,” wrote Drake in a caption on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Not what Chiefs fans wanted to see before bedtime, I’m sure…