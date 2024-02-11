San Francisco Star Dre Greenlaw Might Have Torn His Achilles In Freak Accident During Sideline Super Bowl Celebration

Star San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw appeared to hurt his Achilles while celebrating on the sidelines in a freak non-contact injury that will keep him out of the remainder of Super Bowl LVIII.

Greenlaw was carted off the field after going down while running back onto the field from the sideline.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Greenlaw was ruled to be out for the game with an Achilles injury shortly after the incident, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw now has been ruled out after suffering an Achilles injury here: pic.twitter.com/YNGx3DTXSe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2024

It’s a huge blow for the San Francisco defense who pair Greenlaw with stud middle linebacker Fred Warner to form arguably the best linebacker duo in the NFL. (RELATED: ‘Keep Me In!’: Travis Kelce Erupts At His Coach Andy Reid After Costly Chiefs Fumble)

It’s one of the most freaky injuries I’ve ever seen in my two plus decades of watching sports. Greenlaw was hopping and jumping around psyching himself up and all of the sudden his Achilles appears to just rupture. His leg buckles and he hits the ground hard.

What a heartbreaking way to get removed from the biggest game of your career. While Greenlaw did play in the 9ers’ last Super Bowl in 2019, he wasn’t nearly as big of a part of the team as he has been this year.

Prayers up for the big guy that whatever injury he has can heal up for the start of next season.