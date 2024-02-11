Taylor Swift And Her Crew Go Bat Shit Crazy As Kansas City Chiefs Take The Win

Taylor Swift and her girl-crew went wild in their suite as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Sunday, for Super Bowl 58.

Swift went wild as she celebrated with Ice Spice, Black Lively and Keleigh Teller as the Chiefs took home the win. The famous singer was seen jumping for joy in her star-studded suite, as she hugging her friends. Video footage of the moment quickly went viral online.

🚨| Travis Kelce after seeing Taylor Swift for the first time since his Super Bowl win! “Come here girl” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZyADdtgpmL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Swift was practically mauled by her pals as they group-hugged while celebrating the big win.

This was Swift’s 13th time attending a Chief’s game this year, and perhaps not-so-coincidentally – that’s her favorite number. The Chiefs have won nine of the games she attended.

Travis Kelce FIRST DOWN pic.twitter.com/0uai3GrIpa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Swift and Kelce celebrated on the field with a hug and a kiss and clung on to one another as the cameras clicked away, snapping photos of them from every angle. At one point, Swift put her hands on Kelce’s face and drew him in for another kiss on the lips.

🚨| Taylor Swift hugging her friends and celebrating in tears of joy after the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/U5N1mUUFSC — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

“Oh my God,” she said, as she leaned in and gave him a big hug.

“Unbelievable!” she said, as she gave him a huge pat on his back.

Swift kept fans entertained all night with her excitable cheering, jumping up on and down, and one of the biggest moments included Swift chugging a her drink and slamming her cup down during the second quarter.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Super Bowl Champions

pic.twitter.com/qzq9CFz1oK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 12, 2024

She got her fair share of exposure on the jumbotron throughout the game, after traveling to the game from Tokyo immediately after completing her Eras Tour. (RELATED: ‘Keep Me In!’: Travis Kelce Erupts At His Coach Andy Reid After Costly Chiefs Fumble)

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25 to 22 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium for their third straight Super Bowl win.