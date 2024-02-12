Bebe Rexha Storms Off Stage Mid-Performance, Doesn’t Come Back

Famous singer Bebe Rexha bailed on her own performance by storming off stage in the middle of it in Las Vegas, Saturday.

Rexha took the stage at the Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan and complained that her microphone wasn’t working well and the sound didn’t meet her expectations. She halted her own performance to issue her complaint, then promptly stormed off stage. Just prior to the start of the concert, reporters interviewed the star on the red carpet. She admitted she was not ready for the show and revealed she had lost a lot of money gambling and was taking on this performance for a paycheck, according to a video from TMZ.

Video footage of the songs Rexha played before deciding to call it quits didn’t demonstrate significant issues with technology.

The sound was definitely not up to her standards though.

She paused in the middle of her own song to tell the crowd how completely unimpressed she was, according to a video from TMZ.

“Hold up, hold up. I love you but you gotta figure out the fucking mic system …” Rexha said to the audience.

“I can’t hear myself.”

She continued complaining.

“I’m trying to put on a good fucking show,” she said.

It wasn’t entirely clear at the time if her tantrum was temporary, until the issues were resolved. However, the famous singer did not return to the stage, and that was the last the crowd saw of her for the rest of the night. (RELATED: Fan Who Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Gives Shocking Reason For His Actions)

Prior to the on-stage fit, Rexha told reporters she lost $3,000 in about five minutes during a night of gambling. She didn’t open up about how much she lost in total, but the video made it painfully clear she had a rough night and walked out with a hole in her pockets.