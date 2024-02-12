REPORT: Estate Of Woman Whose Drunk Husband Drove Over Her Sues Airline For Allegedly ‘Over Serving’ Alcohol

The estate of a deceased woman whose drunk husband was convicted of driving over her after a flight sued Delta Airlines for allegedly serving him too much alcohol Thursday, The Salt Lake Tribune (SLT) reported.

Representatives for Charlotte Sturgeon’s estate claimed the airline was responsible for the victim’s death in a Salt Lake City airport parking garage, alleging Delta staff served her husband, Shawn, at least two additional drinks, according to the SLT.

She suffered fatal blunt force trauma when her husband plowed his vehicle into her body in front of their child, the medical examiner said, the outlet reported. The lawsuit was reportedly also filed on behalf of the couple’s child, alleging that witnessing the incident caused the child emotional distress.

Man fatally runs over wife with SUV at Salt Lake City airport, cops say https://t.co/weiU9PGDXK pic.twitter.com/c0Lh67ZfEg — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2022

Delta Airlines was also sued for the victim’s medical expenditures, lost wages, burial costs and general damages, among other expenditures, according to the outlet.

“Although we dispute the allegations in the complaint, we cannot comment further on the pending litigation,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson reportedly stated.

Shawn imbibed “multiple” alcoholic drinks before the couple boarded the plane on April 4, 2022, the lawsuit alleged, the SLT reported. After reportedly having more drinks on the flight, the complaint said Delta Airlines crew members “had intoxicated Shawn to a level well in excess of the legal blood alcohol limit, rendering him impaired.” (RELATED: ‘Everyone Was Screaming’: Man Dies On Plane After Gush Of Blood Pours From Face)

Shawn argued “loudly and viciously” with her at their car, making “several people in the area visibly uncomfortable,” according to charging documents, the SLT reported. Security footage revealed the husband reportedly putting the child in a car seat in the car, then claiming the driver’s seat, the documents said.

The victim, in the front passenger seat at the time, exited and went for the child, opening the door on that side, the documents revealed, according to the outlet. Shawn reportedly accelerated “abruptly” in reverse, at which time the victim fell and was dragged beneath the vehicle the documents stated.

Shawn once more pressed the accelerator, resulting in the victim falling underneath the car, according to the documents, the outlet reported. Switching to drive, the husband reportedly pressed the accelerator a third time, putting a tire mark on the victim, the documents said. According to police, the car moved approximately 10 feet before halting, according to the outlet.

A witness reportedly claimed Shawn picked up the victim and put her in the passenger seat, according to police. The husband requested assistance at the tollbooth of the parking garage, the SLT reported. Law enforcement reportedly discovered her alive but nonresponsive.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the outlet. Her husband reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.13% when he was arrested. He was convicted July 2022 of automobile homicide and domestic violence with a child as a witness, the outlet reported.