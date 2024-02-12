Editorial

Foot Fetishes And Eating Pancakes Off The Floor: What The Hell Is Going On Over There At ESPN?

BLOG
During Monday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Dan Orlovsky decided to eat pancakes off the floor ... again. Mixed with Rex Ryan's foot fetish, ESPN is nasty.

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
ESPN is friggin’ gross, particularly Dan Orlovsky and Rex Ryan.

The most recent case from the four-letter network took place Monday morning during a segment of “Get Up” named “Sat ‘Em Down.” It featured legendary offensive lineman Jeff Saturday showing footage of current ones doing their thing in the trenches.

When an offensive lineman makes a powerful block, it’s called a “pancake,” and for the latest segment, they decided to use real pancakes, tossing them around in celebration at the end. (RELATED: Fans Roast J.J. Watt For ‘Electrocuted’ Hairstyle At Super Bowl)

Any normal person would have just had their fun and left the pancakes on the ground for the crew to clean up, but ESPN personality Dan Orlovsky isn’t normal.

Once he realized the pancakes were lying there, the dude walked right over the video board to grab one, and then just disgustingly started eating it. And as you’ll see, the rest of the panel was completely grossed out, because how can you not be?

WATCH:

This whole thing reminds me of Rex Ryan’s foot fetish.

Working for ESPN now, he makes fun of it, but still …

Just absolutely gross … quite frankly, what the hell is going on over there at ESPN?