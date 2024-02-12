Kanye West Released The Worst Super Bowl Ad Of All Time

Kanye West released the worst Super Bowl commercial of all time Sunday, and it’s one of the most desperate pleas for attention that we’ve ever seen.

West seemed to be recording his message from the back seat of a car on his cell phone, and it was so badly created that it’s hard to take it seriously on any level. The man was once hailed as a creative genius, yet he paid a crapload of money for a Super Bowl commercial slot that was worse than a teenage kid’s social media recording. The very dark video was shot by West himself, and he angled the camera amateurly, from beneath his chin.

“Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually — we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to yeezy.com,” he said.

The 30-second time slot surely cost him a fortune, but he didn’t seem to give a shit about putting any effort into it whatsoever. The guy could have at least turned a damn light on!

West spoke right into the camera as he continued to explain the purpose of his commercial.

He spelled out his website slowly as if fans couldn’t have figured it out on their own.

“I’m gonna write it at the bottom of the screen and I got some shoes and mmmm that’s it,” he said.

West didn’t get to broadcast his lame commercial to all Super Bowl viewers. The commercial slot didn’t seem to air in all markets. A Miami affiliate picked up the commercial, but it reportedly did not air in the Los Angeles region, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It has been suggested that West likely purchased a regional ad instead of throwing down the $7 million price tag that was reportedly attached to 30-second spots that aired nationally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The commercial was intended to promote West’s fashion line, Yeezy, but there were no images of any of his designs, and absolutely nothing in the video that suggested he had a stellar collection to share. (RELATED: ‘JESUS CHRIST, HITLER, YE! SPONSOR THAT!!’: Kanye Is Back With Another Unhinged Rant)

That’s 30 seconds of our lives that we’ll never get back again, and now we can’t unsee this.