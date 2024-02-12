Sports

Instant Classic: Chiefs Win Super Bowl In Overtime

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again.

Patrick Mahomes led his team to a wild, comeback overtime win in stunning fashion, tossing a game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman in the waning seconds of the game which put the Chiefs ahead 25-22.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The game was an instant classic, seeing the teams trade leads throughout the contest. San Francisco dominated the first half and absolutely shut down star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, holding him to a single measly yard before halftime, and seemingly frustrating him into a sideline freakout on his own coach.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

But Kelce and the Chiefs came roaring back in the second half, forcing overtime in a second half that saw Kelce rack up 92 of his 93 yards, counting overtime. (RELATED: 49ers Rookie Jake Moody Nails 55-Yarder For Longest Field Goal In Super Bowl History)

Despite San Francisco‘s best efforts, the Chiefs add their third Lombardi in five years, their fourth in franchise history.

The game highlighted several unheralded stars, including Hardman, who went from a New York Jets castaway to begin the season, to catching the game-winning touchdown.


On the other side of the ball, 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, often overshadowed by the 49ers myriad weaponry, caught a touchdown and threw another, joining Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles as the only players in Super Bowl history to do so, according to NFL Media.

The win cements the legacies of Andy Reid’s Chiefs as a legitimate dynasty, but as Patrick Mahomes told ESPN after the game, they’re not done yet.

Mahomes’ third ring puts him three behind Tom Brady. At 28-years-old he’s still got a ton of time ahead of him to possibly compete with Brady for the title of Greatest of All Time.