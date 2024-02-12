Instant Classic: Chiefs Win Super Bowl In Overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again.

Patrick Mahomes led his team to a wild, comeback overtime win in stunning fashion, tossing a game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman in the waning seconds of the game which put the Chiefs ahead 25-22.

The game was an instant classic, seeing the teams trade leads throughout the contest. San Francisco dominated the first half and absolutely shut down star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, holding him to a single measly yard before halftime, and seemingly frustrating him into a sideline freakout on his own coach.

But Kelce and the Chiefs came roaring back in the second half, forcing overtime in a second half that saw Kelce rack up 92 of his 93 yards, counting overtime. (RELATED: 49ers Rookie Jake Moody Nails 55-Yarder For Longest Field Goal In Super Bowl History)

Despite San Francisco‘s best efforts, the Chiefs add their third Lombardi in five years, their fourth in franchise history.

The game highlighted several unheralded stars, including Hardman, who went from a New York Jets castaway to begin the season, to catching the game-winning touchdown.

MAHOMES TO MECOLE HARDMAN FOR THE LOMBARDI

pic.twitter.com/lPVwGBasQj



On the other side of the ball, 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, often overshadowed by the 49ers myriad weaponry, caught a touchdown and threw another, joining Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles as the only players in Super Bowl history to do so, according to NFL Media.

Will never forget what a Tennessee coach told me about Jauan Jennings' competitiveness: "He wants to rip your face off". All-time line that always stuck with me. And a big reason why Jennings has become the NFL player he is.

The win cements the legacies of Andy Reid’s Chiefs as a legitimate dynasty, but as Patrick Mahomes told ESPN after the game, they’re not done yet.

Mahomes’ third ring puts him three behind Tom Brady. At 28-years-old he’s still got a ton of time ahead of him to possibly compete with Brady for the title of Greatest of All Time.