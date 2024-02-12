MLB Blasted For Very, Very Awkward Black History Month Post Celebrating Barry Bonds

When I say the name “Barry Bonds,” I bet you instantly have a take.

That’s the all-time home run leader* for ya, even in retirement he’s probably the most polarizing individual in all of baseball. For example: MLB decided to celebrate Bonds with a Black History Month social media post and as a result, a ton of people had thoughts — because, of course, they did.

Like most organizations, Major League Baseball is honoring Black History Month all through February, giving some of the most iconic black players their flowers, and Sunday was Bonds’ turn.

But … there’s just one problem.

Barry Bonds had one of the best offensive careers in history. He hit a record 762 home runs and compiled a 1.051 OPS over 22 seasons. Bonds won an unprecedented 7 NL MVPs to go along with 12 Silver Sluggers and 8 Gold Glove Awards. Bonds was a 14-time All-Star who led the league… pic.twitter.com/UQfaocPbbM — MLB (@MLB) February 11, 2024

Yeah, Bonds has accomplished a lot, and sure, he’s one of the game’s greatest — but there happens to be a major asterisk beside everything in the history books.

Speculation still surrounds Bonds regarding PEDs and steroids, though the man himself still says that he never did it with any knowledge of doing so — with the exception of BALCO cream. As a result of the allegations, Barry Bonds missed out on being in the Baseball Hall of Fame for all 10 years that he was eligible.

But for some reason, MLB chose to honor Bonds on social media anyway, recognizing everything that he’s done, and shockingly (*obvious sarcasm*) didn’t mention anything about the accusations. (RELATED: The Mayor Of Las Vegas Has Zero Interest In The Athletics Moving To Sin City)

And baseball fans caught wind of it:

If only there was a museum to memorialize his achievements, a room at least…or even a hall https://t.co/b45wgSFEEP — Razzball (@Razzball) February 11, 2024

I can’t wait until the intern that posted this learns what they started. https://t.co/pR0H7ELq6P — profloumoore (@loumoore12) February 11, 2024

I don’t follow sports, so I’m just going to assume this man is in the Hall of Fame if they’re celebrating him like this. https://t.co/gbyHxJWmuD — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) February 11, 2024

happy black history month to the man we’ve blacklisted from the hall of fame because we made him the face of an entire generation of steroid usage while honoring his peers 🙂👍 https://t.co/i6tOUb5y7v — kero kero muttniko (@muttnik) February 11, 2024

yet yall tested him for roids to save face when 46274225 % of the league were doing it and wont advocate him for being in the Hall of Fame, this is hilarious — Benny From The Block (Suburbs) (@GeekyB) February 11, 2024

Egg all over the face of Major League Baseball … just terrible.