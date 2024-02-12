Editorial

MLB Blasted For Very, Very Awkward Black History Month Post Celebrating Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds attends the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13, 2021 in Tarrytown, New York. Spectators are not allowed to attend this year, apart from dog owners and handlers, because of safety protocols due to Covid-19. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

When I say the name “Barry Bonds,” I bet you instantly have a take.

That’s the all-time home run leader* for ya, even in retirement he’s probably the most polarizing individual in all of baseball. For example: MLB decided to celebrate Bonds with a Black History Month social media post and as a result, a ton of people had thoughts — because, of course, they did.

Like most organizations, Major League Baseball is honoring Black History Month all through February, giving some of the most iconic black players their flowers, and Sunday was Bonds’ turn.

But … there’s just one problem.

Yeah, Bonds has accomplished a lot, and sure, he’s one of the game’s greatest — but there happens to be a major asterisk beside everything in the history books.

Speculation still surrounds Bonds regarding PEDs and steroids, though the man himself still says that he never did it with any knowledge of doing so — with the exception of BALCO cream. As a result of the allegations, Barry Bonds missed out on being in the Baseball Hall of Fame for all 10 years that he was eligible.

But for some reason, MLB chose to honor Bonds on social media anyway, recognizing everything that he’s done, and shockingly (*obvious sarcasm*) didn’t mention anything about the accusations. (RELATED: The Mayor Of Las Vegas Has Zero Interest In The Athletics Moving To Sin City)

And baseball fans caught wind of it:

Egg all over the face of Major League Baseball … just terrible.