Astros Signing Franchise Icon Jose Altuve ‘For Life’

The Houston Astros have agreed to terms with franchise cornerstone infielder Jose Altuve on a five-year contract that will lock him up through the 2029 season, the team announced on Twitter.

The contract is worth a reported $125 million, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Houston will offer their homegrown star a $15 million signing bonus and then pay him $30 million from 2025-27, and then $10 million in 2028 and 2029, Rome reported.

Jose Altuve’s new contract extension has a $15 million signing bonus. It will pay him $30 million from 2025-27 and $10 million in 2028 and 2029, source tells @TheAthletic. Total value of $125 million. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 6, 2024

It locks up Tuve, who has spent his entire 13-year career with the Astros, "for life," as the club noted on Twitter.

Jose Altuve will be an Astro for life. pic.twitter.com/ndPHz1lP7E — Houston Astros (@astros) February 6, 2024



The Venezuelan second baseman has been a core member of the Astros dynasty, collecting eight All-Star nods, an MVP award, multiple batting titles and two World Series trophies in his tenure with the team.