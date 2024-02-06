Sports

Astros Signing Franchise Icon Jose Altuve ‘For Life’

The Houston Astros have agreed to terms with franchise cornerstone infielder Jose Altuve on a five-year contract that will lock him up through the 2029 season, the team announced on Twitter.

The contract is worth a reported $125 million, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Houston will offer their homegrown star a $15 million signing bonus and then pay him $30 million from 2025-27, and then $10 million in 2028 and 2029, Rome reported.

It locks up Tuve, who has spent his entire 13-year career with the Astros, “for life,” as the club noted on Twitter. (RELATED: God’s Favorite Southpaw Hurler Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs With Juggernaut World Series Contender: REPORT)


The Venezuelan second baseman has been a core member of the Astros dynasty, collecting eight All-Star nods, an MVP award, multiple batting titles and two World Series trophies in his tenure with the team.